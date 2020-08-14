Stafford man goes to jail following child porn convictions

A Stafford man pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges Wednesday that has him facing the possibility of up to 15 years in prison.

Vincent C. Yates, 59, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court, where he is scheduled to be sentenced in October. As part of a plea agreement, seven other charges were dropped.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank said Virginia State Police investigators were doing a routine online check when they came upon an Internet address in Stafford that had downloaded child pornography. The address was traced to Yates, who was arrested in December.

Frank said Yates admitted downloading the illegal files, but claimed he was doing so for "research" and deleted the items after viewing them.

Part of the deal struck between Frank and defense attorney Steven Duckett was that the prosecution would not oppose Yates' request to remain free on bond pending sentencing. But Frank said he forgot to pass that detail on to a prosecutor who covered the case for him Wednesday.

After prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald argued for Yates' bond to be revoked, Duckett provided evidence about that deal he had made for his client. But Judge Victoria Willis decided that Yates was going to jail Wednesday anyway.

