Stafford man indicted for alleged role in his brother's slaying

A man accused of killing his brother during an altercation in Stafford last year was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Monday by a county grand jury.

Wesley Ray Whiting Jr., 39, of Stafford, was also indicted on a second-degree murder charge and seven other offenses, including aggravated malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a felon and several drug-related charges. He cannot be convicted of both first- and second-degree murder.

Calvin Whiting, 33, died after being shot multiple times in the chest with a .22-caliber weapon during a Sept. 25 altercation at his home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School.

According to court records and evidence presented at a preliminary hearing by prosecutors Philip Chichester and Greg Holt, the brothers had a prior disagreement that resulted in Ray Whiting being told to stay away from his brother's home. Calvin Whiting spent a lot of time caring for two of his brother's children.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the day of Calvin Whiting's death, according to testimony, Ray Whiting got upset about a school-related issue involving his son. He went to his brother's home to confront him about it and took a gun with him.