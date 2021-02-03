Stafford man indicted for alleged role in his brother's slaying

A man accused of killing his brother during an altercation in Stafford last year was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Monday by a county grand jury.
Wesley Ray Whiting Jr., 39, of Stafford, was also indicted on a second-degree murder charge and seven other offenses, including aggravated malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a felon and several drug-related charges. He cannot be convicted of both first- and second-degree murder.
Calvin Whiting, 33, died after being shot multiple times in the chest with a .22-caliber weapon during a Sept. 25 altercation at his home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School.
According to court records and evidence presented at a preliminary hearing by prosecutors Philip Chichester and Greg Holt, the brothers had a prior disagreement that resulted in Ray Whiting being told to stay away from his brother's home. Calvin Whiting spent a lot of time caring for two of his brother's children.
On the day of Calvin Whiting's death, according to testimony, Ray Whiting got upset about a school-related issue involving his son. He went to his brother's home to confront him about it and took a gun with him.
During the altercation, which was captured on a Ring video camera, Calvin Whiting responded to a heated argument with his brother by grabbing his own .357-caliber weapon and walking over to the car that his brother had gotten back into.
He fired a warning shot, then punched his brother while he was sitting in the car. Ray Whiting responded by leaning out of the window and firing multiple shots into his brother.
Calvin Whiting fired shots in response, the evidence shows, but only hit the car. He then got into his own vehicle with his wife and tried to get to the hospital. He was unable to make it, and rescue workers found him at the intersection of Jennifer Lane and Courthouse Road. He was rushed into surgery, but was pronounced dead the next morning.
Police found the Kia that Ray Whiting was driving in the 1600 block of Brooke Road. It had several bullet holes in the driver's door and a flat tire.
Whiting turned himself in to police several hours after his brother died and has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail ever since.
