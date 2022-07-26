Stafford man killed in three-car crash

A 57-year-old man was killed Monday morning when his car was struck by another vehicle that crossed into his lane in Stafford County, police said.

Thomas Mundy of Stafford was driving north on U.S. 17 near Fleet Road at 8:47 a.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Impala crossed the median and struck his Nissan Versa, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The impact pushed the Nissan into a northbound van, and the Nissan overturned.

The Impala driver, 63-year-old Barbara Simon of Ohio, was charged with reckless driving following an investigation headed by Deputy S.C. Martin. Simon and her passenger were transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Mundy was also rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No one in the van was injured.

The northbound lanes of Route 17 were closed for several hours while authorities tended to the victims and investigated the crash.