Stafford man pleads guilty in molestation case

A Stafford man who molested a 6-year-old girl last year pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Paul Stephen Gendrolis, 71, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, six other charges, including two counts of rape, were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the child reported the assaults to her mother on July 26 of last year. The mother immediately called Gendrolis, who admitted to the attacks.

He told the mother he would kill himself if his actions ever came out, and the next day he stabbed himself multiple times, court records state.

The child was interviewed by specialists and described in detail multiple times and various ways she was attacked by Gendrolis.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

