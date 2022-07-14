Stafford man pleads guilty in police chase, crash

A man who led Stafford County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into and seriously injured a couple in another vehicle pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday.

Christopher A. Belcher, 21, of Stafford, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of felony eluding, DUI maiming and DUI. He will face the possibility of up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 13.

According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Belcher was in the area of Mine Road in North Stafford on Oct. 24 when Deputy C.T. Richardson tried to stop him for driving 67 mph in a 40 mph zone. Belcher continued weaving in and out of traffic and running stop signs even after Richardson activated his emergency lights.

Richardson eventually lost sight of Belcher's vehicle in the area of Mountain View and Poplar roads. Deputy Michael Pearce picked up the pursuit after spotting the suspect on Poplar Road headed toward U.S. 17.

Lustig said Belcher reached speeds of up to 113 mph on Route 17, nearly striking several vehicles while continuing to weave in and out of traffic and riding on the right shoulder of the road.

Police said Belcher eventually ran another red light at Butler and Chatham Heights roads in southern Stafford, where he T-boned a car occupied by Lorice and Elnora Dabney.

Elnora Dabney was the most seriously hurt, with injuries that included a collapsed lung and broken hip bones. She had surgeries on her upper diaphragm and her hip, and spent a week and a half in the VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

She also required a blood transfusion and is still suffering from her injuries, Lustig said.

Lorice Dabney suffered three broken ribs and was bedridden for three weeks, court records state.

Belcher was also hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash. A blood test revealed a high level of THC in his system, evidence that he was using marijuana at the time of the incident. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since late January, jail records show.