Stafford man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A man who attracted police attention by taking pictures of a boy in his underwear pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Michael Ryan Byers, 25, had seven other charges dropped as part of a plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.

According to court records, the FBI was conducting an undercover online investigation in October 2020 when an agent came across someone bragging about taking pictures while working for a local cable company. The suspect then sent the pictures to the undercover agent.

Authorities tracked the IP address to Byers’ home in Stafford, and a search warrant was executed there in March 2021. Images of child pornography were found on Byers’ phone, including videos of child rape, court records state.

Police said Byers admitted to taking pictures while in a customer’s house, and he also admitted to looking for pictures of children between the ages of 10 and 14.

