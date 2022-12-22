Stafford man pleads guilty to killing his brother

A Stafford County man who killed and nearly decapitated his brother last year for reasons that remain unclear pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

Brian Edward Hall, 35, entered the plea in Stafford Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 16 by Judge Bruce Strickland.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Amy Casey and defense attorney Jason Pelt, an aggravated malicious wounding charge was dropped.

According to the evidence, Hall and other family members returned from a trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 6, 2021. He later admitted using cocaine and seeing "weird" things during the trip, but family members said they didn't notice any unusual behavior at the time.

The next day, Casey said, Hall and his father picked up 36-year-old Richard Hall from a friend's house. They then drove to a home on Thomas Jefferson Place in southern Stafford, where the slaying took place.

Sometime in the middle of the night, family members heard the brothers arguing upstairs. The father told police that after seeing Brian Hall stab his other son with a pocket knife, he, Brian Hall's girlfriend and her child went downstairs.

They found blood in the living room, where Brian Hall later said the attack had started. During the next 30 to 60 minutes, the father and girlfriend said Brian Hall came downstairs a number of times and looked "crazy." They finally left the house and went to a Sheetz store and called 911.

Deputies entered the home and found a downstairs couch soaked in blood. Getting no response from anyone, the deputies deployed a small robot with a video camera.

Richard Hall was found in a child's nursery with multiple stab wounds to the eyes, ear, torso and neck areas. Stab wounds damaged Richard Hall's lungs and heart, and his head was nearly decapitated.

Brian Hall was found partially under the covers in an upstairs bedroom. He told Detective Kurt McBride that he "did something he shouldn't have done" and that he "crucified" his brother because his brother had been "demonized" and "I had to do what I had to do."

Brian Hall told police he'd been hearing voices about a week prior to the slaying. He was evaluated by two doctors to determine if he was insane at the time of the incident. One doctor said the results were inconclusive, while the other determined that he was not insane.