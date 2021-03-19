Stafford man pleads guilty to raping 11-year-old

A Stafford County man who court records state began taking advantage of a girl when she was 11 pleaded guilty to rape Friday in Circuit Court.

Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, 26, will face the possibility of up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 4. As part of a deal worked out by prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich, charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration were dropped and a mandatory life sentence for the rape was taken off the table.

The investigation began about a year ago after the girl’s mother found out that her daughter, then 13, was pregnant. According to court records, the girl disclosed at that time that she’d been having what the child described as a consensual sexual relationship with Rodgers—her aunt’s boyfriend—for two years.

The girl has since delivered the baby. It was initially thought that Rodgers was the father, but DNA testing proved that the father instead is the girl’s 14-year-old cousin.

The girl told investigators that even after Rodgers’ arrest, she was still in love with him and wanted to have his baby. Chichester said he agreed to the plea deal in part so the girl would not have to testify in court.

Rodgers has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest on July 29.

