A young Stafford County man who was involved in two robberies, a shooting and multiple drug deals over a several-month period last year pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Jalen Harris, 19, was convicted of two counts of robbery and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutor Sarah Watkins dropped multiple other charges.

The first robbery occurred March 16 in the area of Oak Drive in Stafford, court records show. Harris had picked up the victim after learning that he had a new gun and asked him to go shooting with him.

Harris told the victim he had to stop in Stafford Oaks to get something from his grandmother. When he got there, Harris drew his own gun and was joined by others. They took the victim's bag, cellphones and a wallet with $540 in cash. The victim was pistol-whipped with his own gun when he tried to grab it back.

Harris later told police that the victim had once robbed him, so he committed the theft in retaliation.

On May 3, Harris and others were involved in an incident in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford during which three people were injured. One had been shot in the stomach.

Court records indicate that shots were fired as part of an armed robbery that involved a stolen vehicle.

In July, detectives concluded an investigation during which Harris sold numerous fentanyl pills to confidential informants. Seized during the execution of search warrants and multiple addresses were a gun, nearly $3,800 in cash and other items.

Court records state that Harris admitted selling fentanyl pills. His sentencing is scheduled for June 8.