Stafford man sentenced for child pornography conviction

A Stafford County man whose child pornography collection was discovered during an unrelated investigation was ordered Monday to serve 16 years in prison.

Daniel Matthew Davis Jr., 46, was previously convicted of four counts of reproducing child pornography and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. In addition to the 16 years he has to serve, Judge Bruce Strickland gave Davis more than 100 years worth of suspended time.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, police raided Davis’ apartment on Smokewood Court in April 2019 in connection with an investigation that didn’t involve him.

During the search, police found videos depicting child pornography on Davis’ work computer.

A teenager then reported to police that Davis had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2018 after giving her alcohol.

Davis was convicted by a jury last year on charges that carried a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. Frank and defense attorney Christopher Feldmann later worked out a deal which eliminated the 25-year minimum in exchange for Davis’ guilty plea to the child molestation charge.

Frank said he agreed to the deal so the victim wouldn’t have to testify.

