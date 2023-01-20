Stafford man sentenced for child pornography in Florida

A Stafford County man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for bringing child pornography on a cruise ship in Florida, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Michael Ratten, 32, received the sentence this month in federal court in Orlando, court records show. He pleaded guilty in October to transporting child sex abuse images.

According to the evidence, Ratten flew from Washington to Florida on Sept. 4, 2021, where he boarded a commercial cruise ship in Port Canaveral. The cruise ship stopped in the Bahamas before returning to Port Canaveral on Sept. 9.

Homeland Security investigators searched Ratten's cell phone upon his return and found child sex abuse images on the phone. Further forensic testing showed that Ratten had more than 4,500 images and videos depicting such things as sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, along with bestiality.

"This deviant fed his perversion through a vast and rapidly growing collection of explicit images and videos of children and animals being sexually abused," Homeland Security special agent David Pezzutti said. "Thanks to [investigators], we were able to fully investigate and prosecute this predator's abhorrent behavior."