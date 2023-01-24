Stafford man sentenced for sexual assault

A Stafford County man who sexually assaulted a woman following a child's birthday party at his home more than two years ago was ordered Monday to serve five years and eight months in prison.

Santos I. Ventura Carranza, 35, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court, where he'd previously been convicted of sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the victim brought her son to a party for Ventura Carranza's young daughter in October 2020. The victim and other adults consumed alcohol during the party, and the woman and her son were invited to spend the night instead of trying to drive home.

The woman reported that she was asleep when Ventura Carranza came into the bedroom and began sexually assaulting her with her son sleeping in the other twin bed. She said he finally left the room after she pushed him away with her feet.

Lustig said the victim texted another party attendee and told her what Ventura Carranza had done. She was going to drop the matter, but decided to go to the police after the other woman told her that Ventura Carranza had raped her.

The second woman recanted her claim against Ventura Carranza, but the victim did not. Ventura Carranza told police that the encounter was consensual, but a jury disagreed and convicted Ventura Carranza in November 2021.