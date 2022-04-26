Stafford man sentenced to 1 year in prison in child porn case

A Stafford County man who was busted for child pornography after he bragged online about taking pictures of a boy in his underwear while working for a cable company was ordered Monday to serve a year in prison.

Michael Ryan Byers, 25, was sentenced Monday in Stafford Circuit Court to 20 years with all but one year suspended. He was previously convicted of three child pornography charges. Seven other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Court records show that the FBI was conducting an undercover online investigation in October 2020 when an agent discovered someone boasting about taking pictures of a boy while working for a local cable company. He then sent the pictures to the agent, not realizing he was dealing with law enforcement.

The IP address was tracked to Byers’ home and images of child pornography were found on his phone. Byers admitted taking pictures in the cable customer’s home and also told police he often looked for pictures of children between the ages of 10 and 14.

Byers was diagnosed with autism following his arrest, and his attorney argued that no jail time was necessary. Prosecutor Ryan Frank said that high-functioning autism was not an excuse for Byers’ actions and that he should get several years. Judge Joseph Ellis decided on a year.

