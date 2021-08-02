Stafford man sentenced to 11 months in prison for injuring 1-year-old boy

A man who injured a 1-year-old Stafford County boy because he was mad at the boy’s mother was ordered Monday to serve 11 months in prison.

Tyler Ryan Gray, 26, of Stafford, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of six years, with all but 11 months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to child abuse and domestic assault.

According to court records, Gray and his wife had been drinking on Sept. 28 of last year when they began arguing. The dispute stemmed from the fact that the 1-year-old is not the biological child of Gray, court records state.

During the argument, Gray threw several drinking cups at the woman, striking her in the face and leaving a mark on her lip. He then left the home several times, but returned each time.

Later in the evening, according to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the woman asked Gray to put the children to bed. A short time later, the baby was heard screaming.

The woman’s sister went to check on the child and found Gray holding him “awkwardly.” The child had blood coming from his nose, a bruise on his cheek in the shape of the letter D and a bite mark on the shoulder. The D-shaped bruise had come from the dial on an electric blanket.