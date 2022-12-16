Stafford man sentenced to 3 years in child molestation case

A man who molested a 6-year-old girl last year in Stafford was ordered Friday to serve three years in prison.

Paul Stephen Gendrolis, 71, of Stafford, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 30 years with all but three years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.

Court records show that the victim told her mother about Gendrolis' actions on July 26 of last year. The mother and Gendrolis' wife confronted Gendrolis, who admitted sexually molesting the child but said he would kill himself if anyone else found out about it.

Gendrolis attempted suicide the next day by stabbing himself multiple times, court records state.

The girl was interviewed by specialists less than a week later and described her contact with Gendrolis. The contact included various stages of undress and the touching of private parts, according to the records.

A prosecutor dropped several charges against Gendrolis in exchange for his guilty pleas.