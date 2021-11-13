Stafford man sentenced to 40 years for violent assault

A Stafford man who assaulted his live-in girlfriend last year and shoved a gun into her mouth while threatening to kill her was ordered Friday to serve 40 years in prison.
James Davis, 62, got the whopping sentence because of his actions in Stafford and because of his criminal record, which includes convictions for rape in 1979 and manslaughter in 2005.
Judge Victoria Willis' sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of just over 16 years. Willis said Davis has proven that he cannot be rehabilitated.
Davis was convicted in January of charges that including attempted murder, malicious wounding and abduction. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 12, 2019, incident in the 400 block of Tolbelt Court in North Stafford.
Court records state that Davis and his girlfriend were childhood sweethearts who had recently rekindled their relationship after Davis served a lengthy prison stint. Since 1979, Davis has spent nearly 30 years in prison.
During an argument about Davis' drinking, the woman went into their bedroom and locked the door. Davis kicked the door in, reached under the mattress and got a gun.
He asked the woman who she "belonged to" and she replied, "no one." Court records state that Davis then told her "That's a mistake. You belong to me. If I can't have you, no one can."
He then strangled her and hit her in the head with the gun before shoving it in her mouth. He told the woman, "We are both going to die and go to hell."
Davis refused to let the woman go to a hospital for treatment. He instead told her to clean up and get into bed. She complied and stayed there until about 4:30 this next morning, when she got up as if she was going to work.
She then slipped out of the bedroom, grabbed her son, and left. She met Deputy D.T. Aubrecht in a post office parking lot after her son got the deputy's attention and told him his mother needed help.
Deputies later surrounded Davis' home and eventually got him into custody with the assistance of police dog "Havoc."
Prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey put on extensive evidence Friday about Davis' criminal past. Among the prosecution witnesses was a woman who was 19 in 1979 when Davis broke into her Tidewater area home and raped her. When she was finally able to flee, he fired several shots at her. The woman didn't know Davis at the time of the attack.
Davis was also convicted of manslaughter in 2005 after he killed a man in Norfolk during an altercation.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich tried to convince Willis to sentence Davis within the guidelines. But Lindsey argued that Davis deserved the maximum sentence of 50 years.
"He's done so many horrible things to so many people," Lindsey said. "He should never have the chance to hurt anyone else again."
Lindsey also played recorded phone calls from jail during which Davis complained to his sister about the victim, saying she should have dropped the charges. "This was our first little incident, what the heck," Davis said.
Judge Willis said that Davis' lack of remorse was "incredibly remarkable."
