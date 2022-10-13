Stafford man sentenced to 7 years for beating woman

A Stafford man received a tentative seven-year prison sentence Wednesday as the result of attacks on a county woman.

Marcus Davon Todd, 21, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to malicious wounding, strangulation, unlawful entry and stalking. Other charges were dropped, and his sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

As part of his plea agreement, Todd will be evaluated for the Youthful Offender Program, which could result in less time in prison if he is accepted and a judge approves it. Prosecutor Ryan Frank is not supporting Todd's entry into the program, but agreed to let the idea be considered.

According to court records, Todd showed up at the home of the victim's friend on June 11, 2020, and smacked her in the face. He left after being told that police had been called.

The next day, the woman was using the bathroom in her home when Todd barged in and began hitting her with a belt while she was trying to get dressed. He wrapped the belt around her throat, making it difficult for her to breathe.

Frank said the woman was dragged by her hair to her living room, where Todd pinned her arms down with his legs. She was then beaten in the face and had her head repeatedly slammed to the floor to the point where she began to lose vision in one eye. Deputies found clumps of hair on the floor. Todd had apparently entered the home while the woman was away.

Todd told the woman he planned to kill her and mentioned that he heard the police earlier that day when they came to the home in connection with a protective order. He later tried to enter the hospital where the woman was being treated for her injuries, but was turned away.

Todd was later found driving the woman's stolen vehicle.

One of the indictments against Todd states that the woman lost her baby as the result of the attack, but nothing about a baby was mentioned in the plea agreement.