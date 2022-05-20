Stafford man sentenced to six months for stealing shoes, watch

A Stafford man who spearheaded a 2019 robbery at a county high school was ordered Thursday to spend six months in prison.

Georell Hall, 23, pleaded guilty to robbery in Stafford Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in prison with all but six months suspended. As part of a plea agreement, worked out by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey and defense attorney Kevin Roach, several other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, Hall brokered a deal with the victim over a site called "OfferUp" to purchase a pair of tennis shoes. The shoes were valued at $700, but the seller agreed to let them go for $450.

Arrangements were made to complete the deal on Nov. 21, 2019, at Colonial Forge High School. While Hall was looking at the shoes, court records state, a codefendant punched the victim in the face and slammed him on the ground. Hall also punched the victim, court records state, and kicked him in the ribs.

A teenage relative of Hall, who drove the group to the transaction, got out of the car and joined in the attack. The victim was kicked in the head and had swelling to his face and nose.

His attackers left with the shoes and a watch worth $2,200, along with another pair of shoes that they took off the victim's feet. Police stopped the car and recovered the stolen property.

John Gonzalez, 22, is charged with robbery and other charges. His case is scheduled to be resolved on June 16. The third defendant was a juvenile at the time of the incident and had his case resolved in juvenile court.

Lindsey said that one factor in the six-month active sentence was the victim's request for leniency for his assailants.

