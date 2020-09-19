Stafford man sought in Spotsylvania shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Spotsylvania County that resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to the victim, authorities said Saturday.

Marshall Lynn Albritton Jr. is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. Albritton had not been apprehended as of Saturday evening.

The shooting took place about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue, where Albritton and the victim got into an altercation, Scott said. Moments later, shots were fired and multiple people called the Sheriff's Office.

Both the suspect and the 30-year-old victim were gone when deputies arrived, but a shell casing and a trail of blood were at the scene. The victim showed up at a local hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was driven there by a friend.

Albritton was known to several of the victim's associates, who were also at the scene and Detective J. Basil was able to identify him as a suspect, Scott said.