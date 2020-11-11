Stafford man to serve at least 5 years on federal drug charge

A Stafford man will serve at least five years and could receive as much as life in prison after pleading guilty to a drug-related charge this week in federal court in Alexandria.

Christopher John Davis Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will be sentenced March 31.

According to court documents, Prince William County police went to an apartment on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries early Sept. 24 of last year to investigate a homicide. Davis and 25-year-old Kenya Johnson of Herndon were in a rear bedroom and police found 7.2 grams of cocaine and a 9mm pistol under their mattress.

Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and also faces a minimum of five years when she is sentenced March 31.

The homicide victim's girlfriend later identified Davis and Johnson as drug dealers, and police learned that someone had purchased the gun for Davis shortly after he got out of prison last year.

Police also found pictures of Davis with a gun on his cellphone. As a convicted felon, he was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

