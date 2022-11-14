Stafford man wanted by police arrested in Oklahoma

A Stafford County man wanted in connection with child molestation offenses in Prince William County has been apprehended in Oklahoma, police said.

Warrants charging 34-year-old William A. Romero Chavez with two counts of aggravated sexual battery were obtained last week. Police put out a description and picture of Romero Chavez after initially being unable to find him.

The investigation took authorities to Creek County, Oklahoma, where Romero Chavez was arrested Saturday. He will remain in custody there until he is extradited to Virginia.

Romero Chavez, whose listed address is in the 100 block of Clara Street in Stafford, is accused of sexually assaulting two girls between March 2018 and July 2019. The Prince William Special Victims Bureau began an investigation in September after the alleged victims told a family member what had happened to them. The family member then contacted police.

The alleged offenses took place at a residence in Woodbridge, police said.