A Stafford man wanted in five different jurisdictions was arrested Monday following a pursuit that began in Stafford and ended with a collision in Prince William County, police said.

Joseph Leroy Carter, 62, was charged with multiple new offenses, including two counts of eluding, two counts of reckless driving, possession of illegal drugs, possession of stolen property and hit and run.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Deputy A.J. Layug went to a day care at 3494 Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) at 11:15 a.m. to investigate a complaint about a solicitor. The caller said a man was asking for money and was heard saying "I do not want to go back to jail."

Kimmitz said the man's description matched Carter, who was wanted in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg and Caroline on various charges, including robbery, assault, larceny and failing to appear in court. He was also wanted by Virginia State Police for failing to register as a sex offender stemming from a 1992 attempted rape conviction in Prince William.

Layug spotted the suspect vehicle, which police said turned out to be stolen, in the area of Route 1 and Potomac Hills Drive. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle after it fled north on Route 1 while driving in the southbound lanes while passing other northbound traffic.

Sgt. R.K. Pinkard later spotted the vehicle again in the area of Route 1 and Port Aquia Drive. Kimmitz said the suspect got onto Interstate 95 and sped north. The driver cut through traffic and drove on the shoulder of the highway in his attempted escape, striking another vehicle in the process.

The driver got off the interstate at the Triangle exit in Prince William, Kimmitz said, and headed west on Joplin Road in the eastbound lanes. He struck another vehicle during this portion of the pursuit, police said.

Deputy S.A. Russo finally ended the pursuit when he intentionally struck the fleeing vehicle in the area of U.S. 1 and Joplin Road. Deputies took Carter into custody there.

Police said illegal drugs were recovered from the car, along with multiple pocket knives. No one was seriously injured during the incident, Kimmitz said.

Carter is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.