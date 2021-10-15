Stafford man who had standoff with police convicted in court

A Stafford County man who was the central figure in an eight-hour standoff in 2018 during which he fired multiple shots was convicted of three offenses Friday.

Brandon John Hunt, 39, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of attempted malicious wounding of a law-enforcement officer and two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer.

Hunt entered Alford pleas to the charges, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.

In exchanges for Hunt’s pleas, prosecutors Ed Lustig and Sarah Watkins reduced or dropped other charges, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. As part of his deal, Hunt will receive an active sentence of no more than 10 years when he is sentenced by Judge Victoria Willis on Feb. 11.

According to the evidence, Hunt’s wife called 911 about 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 2018, after hearing her husband fire a shot inside the home on Empress Alexander Place in the Hartwood area. The woman, their two children and another child were in the home and the wife feared that her husband had committed suicide.

The woman was instructed to leave and park away from the home. Deputies arrived and began surrounding the home.