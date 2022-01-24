Stafford man who killed his grandfather to remain in psychiatric hospital

A man who shot and killed his grandfather in Stafford County in 2019 will continue to be confined to a mental health institution for at least another year, a judge ruled Monday.

Brandon Lee Cohen was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting 78-year-old Thomas E. Ennis Jr. to death on July 21, 2019, inside their home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park.

Judge Victoria Willis could have ordered Cohen into outpatient treatment, but that was considered unlikely because of the seriousness of the offense. Successful insanity pleas have been extremely rare in the Fredericksburg area in recent years.

Mental health experts enlisted by defense attorney Julia Dillon and prosecutor Amy Casey both agreed that Cohen was legally insane at the time of the offense. That left Casey with no option but to accept the insanity plea.

Cohen is scheduled to return to court annually for a judge to determine if he will remain in an institution or be released to outpatient care. Cohen is being treated at Western State Hospital.