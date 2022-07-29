 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Stafford motorcyclist, 27, dies in crash

A 27-year-old Stafford County man was killed Thursday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, police said.

Police said Darius Whited was traveling east on Garrisonville Road on a BMW S1000RR motorcycle when he struck the passenger’s side of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota driver was turning onto Patton Drive from westbound Garrisonville Road, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Whited was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after the wreck. The eastbound lanes were closed while emergency workers tended to the victim and investigated the collision.

Sgt. K.P. Lytle is heading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 540/658-4450.

—Keith Epps

