Stafford nursing home resident, 89, charged in sex assault

An 89-year-old man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a Stafford County nursing home earlier this month, court records show.

Glenwood C. Posey is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration and two counts of interfering with the property rights of another.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy C.M. Sterne was called to Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation on Brimley Drive early March 17 for a reported assault.

Kimmitz said the investigation showed that Posey, a resident at the facility, had entered the room of another resident about 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

Court records show that the same woman had been assaulted the previous day as well. Nurses had been alerted to be on the lookout and called police after finding evidence of an assault early March 17.

Posey made a statement to police before being placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing for Posey is scheduled for April 26 in Stafford General District Court.

