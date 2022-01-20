 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford police arrest man wanted on 2011 child molestation charge
A broken down vehicle Wednesday led to the arrest of a man wanted on a child molestation charge in Spotsylvania that dates back to 2011, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy D.R. Ludolph was on patrol in southern Stafford shortly after 10 a.m. when he came upon a disabled vehicle blocking the turn lane at Butler and Deacon roads.

Ludolph stopped to assist the motorist, who was identified as 35-year-old Osman R. Martinez–Jimenez of Stafford. The deputy did a records check and learned that Martinez–Jimenez had a warrant in Spotsylvania for aggravated sexual battery.

Court records show that the victim was under age 13 when the alleged offense took place in 2011. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said county detectives began an investigation in December after receiving information from another locality.

A spokeswoman for the other locality said detectives there are still investigating allegations against the suspect but that no charges had been filed as of Thursday.

