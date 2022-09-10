Stafford police arrest man wanted on molestation charges

A man wanted on multiple child molestation charges was arrested Saturday after police broke down the door at a county townhouse, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in the 1100 block of James Madison Circle on Saturday morning to serve warrants on 30-year-old Kenneth Scott Turberville of Stafford. Kimmitz said police knew Turberville was in the home and surrounded the home, but he refused to come to the door.

After deputies forced their way into the home, Turberville surrendered without further incident. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Turberville is charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery, five counts of indecent liberties with a child and object sexual penetration. The offense dates listed in court records are Nov. 15, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2021.

All of the charged offenses involve someone under the age of 13, though it’s not clear in jail records if there is more than one alleged victim. Turberville is already a convicted felon as the result of a 2014 grand larceny conviction in Stafford, court records show.