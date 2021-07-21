Stafford police arrest pair in chase, stolen vehicle

Two teenagers have been arrested following a pursuit in Stafford Monday involving a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the Sheriff's Office was called to the area of Widewater Road about 3 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver. The caller provided a picture of the Volkswagen Jetta that showed the license number.

Deputy R.T. Kulbeth ran the tags and learned that the car had been reported stolen in Prince William. A short time later, Kulbeth spotted the vehicle on Norman Road near the Pick-A-Part.

As Kulbeth approached the vehicle, the driver got out and fled on foot. Kulbeth was chasing the suspect when he heard the vehicle accelerating toward him. Maroney said the deputy ran out of the vehicle's path and saw that it was being driven by the male who had been in the passenger's seat.

Other deputies responded to search for the suspects. The teen who had allegedly driven toward Kulbeth was forced to drive back toward Pick-A-Part because there was no other road out of the area, Maroney said.

The 17-year-old Woodbridge boy was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident. A credit card belonging to the car's owner was found in his possession.