Stafford police arrest two men after alleged break-in attempt

Two men were arrested Thursday following a pursuit that began after one of them tried to break into a Stafford residence , police said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said deputies went to Garrison Woods in North Stafford at 12:33 p.m. in response to a report that a man armed with a knife or a gun was trying to break into an apartment.

That suspect was a passenger in an Acura that was leaving the complex as Deputy J.A. Hinson arrived and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver accelerated around the deputy and sped off, police said.

Maroney said the driver broke multiple traffic laws during a pursuit along Barrett Heights, Garrisonville and Eustace roads. The passenger threw a gun out of the window at the intersection of Eustace Road and Cabin Court. Deputies recovered a loaded Taurus .38-caliber revolver, Maroney said.

The driver finally abandoned the vehicle on Blue Spruce Circle in Autumn Ridge subdivision and both men ran into the woods. Deputy B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, tracked down the passenger, who is also the burglary suspect.