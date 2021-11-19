Stafford police arrest wanted man after his truck breaks down

A man wanted on multiple charges was arrested following a brief foot pursuit Thursday in Stafford County after his truck broke down, police said.

James Womack, 39, was hit with a taser and sprayed in the eyes with a chemical during his attempt to get away, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He also picked up new charges.

First Sgt. C.L. Cain had just finished working an accident on Cool Spring Road at about 2:30 p.m. when he spotted what appeared to be another accident at the intersection of White Oak and Deacon roads. It turned out that another motorist was trying to jump-start a disabled truck.

Kimmitz said a registration check showed the truck owner, Womack, was wanted on felony charges in Shenandoah County. After police asked for his identification, Womack ran across the road toward a sidewalk.

He ran into another deputy and the pair went over a guardrail and down a small hill. He was sprayed and tased during the ensuing struggle.

Womack is charged in Stafford with fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest, driving while revoked and various registration and title-related offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.