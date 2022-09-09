 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stafford police charge suspect in connection with fatal shooting

  • 0

A Stafford man has been charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday night homicide in the county, police said.

William Dion McQueen Jr., 24, is accused of killing 45-year-old Anthony Jermaine Johnson of Stafford at an apartment complex in North Stafford. Johnson was outside a building on Declaration Drive suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived at 10:36 p.m., police said.

Deputies and bystanders performed first aid until rescue workers came and rushed Johnson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said information regarding a motive for the attack and the relationship between the two men was unavailable Friday.

McQueen is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. McQueen was convicted of attempted robbery and a firearms offense on Sept. 25, 2018, in Stafford Circuit Court, records show.

People are also reading…

He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

William Dion McQueen

McQueen

Jonas Beals: jbeals@freelancestar.com

540/368-5036

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S Korea: Opposition grows against nuclear power plant expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert