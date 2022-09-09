Stafford police charge suspect in connection with fatal shooting

A Stafford man has been charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday night homicide in the county, police said.

William Dion McQueen Jr., 24, is accused of killing 45-year-old Anthony Jermaine Johnson of Stafford at an apartment complex in North Stafford. Johnson was outside a building on Declaration Drive suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived at 10:36 p.m., police said.

Deputies and bystanders performed first aid until rescue workers came and rushed Johnson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said information regarding a motive for the attack and the relationship between the two men was unavailable Friday.

McQueen is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. McQueen was convicted of attempted robbery and a firearms offense on Sept. 25, 2018, in Stafford Circuit Court, records show.

He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.