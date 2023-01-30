 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stafford police looking for robbery suspect

  • 0
White Oak Mart and Deli robbery

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed the White Oak Mart and Deli.

 Provided

An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a convenience store in southern Stafford County on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road. The suspect displayed a handgun before taking the cash. The clerk was shoved during the robbery, but was not injured, police said.

The robber was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds with an olive complexion and short dark hair.

He was wearing tight gray pants, a black T-shirt under a button up plaid shirt, a blue mask and a gray and black hat with an “M” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K.L. Warnick at 540/658-4400.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert