Stafford police looking for robbery suspect

An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a convenience store in southern Stafford County on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road. The suspect displayed a handgun before taking the cash. The clerk was shoved during the robbery, but was not injured, police said.

The robber was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds with an olive complexion and short dark hair.

He was wearing tight gray pants, a black T-shirt under a button up plaid shirt, a blue mask and a gray and black hat with an “M” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K.L. Warnick at 540/658-4400.