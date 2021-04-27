Stafford police searching for bank robber

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a county bank Tuesday morning, police said.
Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the robbery occurred at 10:46 a.m. at the Suntrust Bank at 40 Prosperity Lane in North Stafford. A man committed the robbery by handing a clerk a note in which he implied he had a gun, police said.
The suspect had fled across Garrisonville Road on foot by the time deputies responded to a silent alarm, Kimmitz said. Police flooded the area and used the drone team and police dogs to search, but as of Tuesday night had not found a suspect.
The robber was described as a white man wearing dark sunglasses and a brown hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.
