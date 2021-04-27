Stafford police searching for bank robber

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a county bank Tuesday morning, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the robbery occurred at 10:46 a.m. at the Suntrust Bank at 40 Prosperity Lane in North Stafford. A man committed the robbery by handing a clerk a note in which he implied he had a gun, police said.

The suspect had fled across Garrisonville Road on foot by the time deputies responded to a silent alarm, Kimmitz said. Police flooded the area and used the drone team and police dogs to search, but as of Tuesday night had not found a suspect.

The robber was described as a white man wearing dark sunglasses and a brown hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.