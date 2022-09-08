Stafford police searching for suspect after man shot, killed

Stafford detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a homicide that took place late Wednesday at a county apartment complex.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Declaration Drive in North Stafford about 10:36 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. They found the victim, a man in his 40s, on the ground in front of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Several deputies and bystanders provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kimmitz said detectives have since been able to identify the victim, but his name had not been released as of Thursday afternoon pending notification of next-of-kin.

Detectives worked through the night collecting evidence at the scene, Kimmitz said. It remains unclear what led to the shooting, and no description of a suspect had been released as of Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.