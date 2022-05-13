Stafford police seek help finding robbery suspect

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a clerk at a county motel early Thursday, police said.

The man entered the Comfort Suites at 541 Warrenton Road shortly before 5 a.m. and asked the clerk a question. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk and the register, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla with no front license plate. The clerk, who complied with the gunman's demands, was not injured.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black man in his 40s or 50s, 6 feet tall and 280 pounds. He had what was described as a "scruffy chin strap" beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J.T. Lynch at 540/658-4450.

