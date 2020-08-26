Stafford police seek woman involved in hit-and-run crash

Stafford County authorities are looking for a woman charged with leaving the scene of a collision last week in which another motorist was injured.

Kelly Lewis, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with felony hit and run.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Lewis was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Aug. 20 when she crossed the center line in the 3000 block of northbound U.S. 1.

The Tacoma struck a southbound Toyota Rav4 head-on. The Rav4 driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tacoma driver was gone when deputies arrived. A search that included a police dog was conducted that day, but the driver was not found.

Deputy M.L. Jacobeen's investigation resulted in Lewis being identified as the Tacoma driver. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.

A passenger in the Tacoma, 37-year-old Timothy Wade of Stafford, has been charged with obstruction of justice. Kimmitz said he provided false information to police regarding who was driving the Tacoma.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.