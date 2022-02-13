 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford resident who teaches in Prince William accused of spitting on student

A Prince William County teacher who lives in Stafford has been charged with assault and battery for allegedly spitting on a 14-year-old student earlier this month, police said.

Eselyn Maheia, 46, of Kelly Way in Stafford was charged Friday and released on a summons. The charge is a misdemeanor.

According to Prince William police, the charge stems from a Feb. 4 incident at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge. Police said a teenage boy was suffering a mental health crisis and was restrained by school staff, including Maheia, to keep him from harming himself or others.

During the incident, police said, Maheia spat on the boy. The spitting was reported by school officials to Child Protective Services, which began a joint investigation with a school resource officer. The alleged incident took place in a classroom during school hours, police said.

Maheia, an autism support teacher, has been placed on administrative leave.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

