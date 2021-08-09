 Skip to main content
Stafford says suspect stabbed himself during standoff with deputies
Stafford says suspect stabbed himself during standoff with deputies

Ronald Drain

A Stafford man was apprehended Monday after he stabbed himself during a standoff at a home in the southern part of the county, authorities said.

Ronald Edward Drain, 47, is charged with auto larceny in Spotsylvania County and has possible charges pending in Stafford.

According to police, the incident began at 10:34 a.m. when a large Ford F-550 work truck belonging to Dominion Virginia Power was stolen from Sheetz off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania near the Fredericksburg line.

Authorities tracked the vehicle to a home in the 200 block of Potomac Run Road in Stafford and deputies surrounded the house, which belongs to an acquaintance of the suspect.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies repeatedly asked the suspect to come out, but he refused. Authorities used a robot and a drone to search the home and video showed the suspect grab a knife and stab himself, Kimmitz said.

Deputies then rushed in and provided first aid to the man before he was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, Kimmitz said.

Potomac Run Road was shut down while the incident was going on.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

