Stafford seeks suspect in road-rage incident that led to beating, attempted shooting

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly pummeled and attempted to shoot another man following a road-rage incident Saturday evening.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Firehouse Subs at 1036 Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) about 7:30 p.m. for a reported assault. The victim reported that he'd been in an altercation with another motorist about a half hour earlier while heading south on Interstate 95.

The victim said he and the other driver cut each other off and "brake checked" each other. The victim then left the interstate and the suspect followed him to the back of the sub shop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both men parked and got out of their vehicles, Kimmitz said. The suspect began punching the victim, then pulled a gun and tried to shoot the victim, but the victim said the gun did not fire.

According to Kimmitz, the suspect then used the gun to pistol-whip the victim. After hitting him a number of other times, the suspect demanded the victim's keys and tried to take them from his pocket. He was unable to get the keys and left the scene in a newer model gray Toyota Corolla.