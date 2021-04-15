Stafford Sheriff's Office cracks down on crime near the I-95 Falmouth exit

The Stafford Sheriff's Office recently made multiple arrests as the result of a special effort aimed at curbing crime in the Warrenton Road/Interstate 95 area in the southern part of the county, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said this month's five-day operation, dubbed "Operation We'll Turn the Lights On," resulted in 28 new criminal charges, most of them related to drugs. Police also served 11 warrants on people who were already wanted on drug charges, sex-related offenses and probation violations. Three firearms were seized during the five days.

Kimmitz said the area between the 300 and 600 block of Warrenton Road, which contains several motels, has been identified as a high-crime area and police have received numerous complaints. In response, various divisions of the Sheriff's Office combined to use uniformed deputies and plain-clothes detectives in unmarked vehicles to conduct surveillance and investigate suspected criminal activity.

Kimmitz said police conducted 30 traffic stops during the operation that resulted in criminal charges and the apprehension of wanted subjects.

He said police will continue frequent patrols in that area, as has been done all along. He said he expects special, targeted operations in the future as well.

"We consider this a success, and I'm sure this is something we will continue to do," Kimmitz said. "It seems that we get complaints about activity in that area every day."

