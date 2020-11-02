Stafford Sheriff's Office identifies couple in murder–suicide

The victims in a murder–suicide that took place in Stafford County Saturday night have been identified as Peter Francis Sr. and Michele Francis.

The married couple was found dead in their home on Baldwin Drive in Cardinal Forest subdivision off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford about 10 p.m. A relative called the Sheriff's Office after hearing two gunshots upstairs, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies found the couple in the master bedroom dead from single gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Peter Francis, 57, shot his 53-year-old wife before killing himself, the Sheriff's Office said. Authorities did not say what may have led to the incident.

The Francis slayings took place a day after a similar incident at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. On Friday morning, police said, an 80-year-old man shot and killed his 76-year-old wife in her hospital room before taking his own life.

Spotsylvania authorities said hospital staff discovered the victims while making routine rounds. Apparently no one heard the gunshots.

No information has been released regarding the motive for that murder-suicide Both investigations are ongoing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.