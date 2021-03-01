 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford Sheriff's Office says it has found no evidence of foul play in teen's death
0 comments
top story

Stafford Sheriff's Office says it has found no evidence of foul play in teen's death

{{featured_button_text}}

An investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Stafford County boy over the weekend has uncovered no evidence of foul play, authorities said Monday.

A flier being passed around the community and posted on various social media sites alleges that the boy was kidnapped from his home on Pergola Drive in Stafford Saturday afternoon and his body was later returned to the backyard. The flier seeks information in solving what it alleges was a murder.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Stafford Sheriff's Office released a brief statement Monday morning announcing there is no evidence of foul play in the case and no threat to the public. The Sheriff's Office did not say how the boy died, only calling it a "tragic" incident.

The Sheriff's Office said it investigates all unattended deaths to determine if foul play was involved or if criminal charges should be pursued, and that is being done in this case.

"Please keep the family and friends of this young man in your thoughts and prayers," the release ends.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert