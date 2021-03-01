Stafford Sheriff's Office says it has found no evidence of foul play in teen's death

An investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Stafford County boy over the weekend has uncovered no evidence of foul play, authorities said Monday.

A flier being passed around the community and posted on various social media sites alleges that the boy was kidnapped from his home on Pergola Drive in Stafford Saturday afternoon and his body was later returned to the backyard. The flier seeks information in solving what it alleges was a murder.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office released a brief statement Monday morning announcing there is no evidence of foul play in the case and no threat to the public. The Sheriff's Office did not say how the boy died, only calling it a "tragic" incident.

The Sheriff's Office said it investigates all unattended deaths to determine if foul play was involved or if criminal charges should be pursued, and that is being done in this case.

"Please keep the family and friends of this young man in your thoughts and prayers," the release ends.

