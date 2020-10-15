Stafford Sheriff's Office says woman wounded in unsuccessful effort to stop suicide

A 22-year-old woman suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg early Thursday after she unsuccessfully attempted to stop a young man from committing suicide, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place about 3:40 a.m. at America's Best Value Inn on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford.

Kimmitz said a preliminary investigation showed that a 24-year-old man was in a room threatening to kill himself when the woman tried to get the gun away from him. During the ensuing struggle, the woman was shot in the leg.

The man then shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were still at the scene Thursday morning continuing the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.