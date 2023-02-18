Two sisters were arrested Friday following a short vehicle chase on a busy Stafford County highway that ended with a crash and two brief foot chases, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy M.E. Gordon stopped a gold Nissan Maxima at 3:22 p.m. in the 600 block of Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) for a minor traffic violation. The driver provided what turned out to be a fictitious name and told the deputy she was nervous because she'd never been pulled over, according to police.

Deputy F.J. Martinez responded to assist as Gordon determined that the driver was wanted for failing to appear in October on theft-related charges in Stafford and Fredericksburg courts. Kimmitz said the driver then put the car into gear and took off.

Police said the driver ran two red lights as she headed north on Warrenton Road before running off the road at Plantation Drive and crashing into a crosswalk signal, knocking it to the ground. Both young women then got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran.

The driver, who police identified as 19-year-old Kelzy Young of Stafford, was quickly run down by Martinez and taken into custody. Sharlynia Young, 21, was apprehended by Gordon in the Taco Bell parking lot moments later.

Kelzy Young was served with her outstanding warrants and additionally charged with eluding, possession of illegal drugs, identity theft, giving false identification to law enforcement, hit and run, reckless driving, driving without a license and several traffic offenses. Her sister was charged with possessing illegal drugs and obstruction of justice.

Both women were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The incident added to afternoon traffic delays in that area, police said.