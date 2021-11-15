Stafford teacher accused of improper relationship with teen gets bond

A local high school teacher accused of having an improper online relationship with an out-of-state girl was granted a bond Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Marcus L. Salley, 33, a drama teacher at Colonial Forge High School, was arrested last week on charges of solicitation to possess child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Judge Gordon Willis granted a $5,000 bond with multiple conditions, including Salley having no access to the internet and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, an investigation began in September when Stafford Deputy David Flues received an anonymous email stating that Salley was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. The court filing says Flues, a school resource officer, determined that the girl lives in Texas and had met Salley on a social media app called “Discord.”

The affidavit alleges that the two had been involved for more than two years in what it described as a “BDSM” relationship in which Salley was the “dom” and the girl was the “submissive.” The affidavit alleges that the girl sent pornographic images of herself at the request or demand of Salley, who would then praise, reprimand or degrade the girl.

