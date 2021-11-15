Stafford teacher accused of improper relationship with teen gets bond

A local high school teacher accused of having an improper online relationship with an out-of-state girl was granted a bond Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Marcus L. Salley, 33, a drama teacher at Colonial Forge High School, was arrested last week on charges of solicitation to possess child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Judge Gordon Willis granted a $5,000 bond with multiple conditions, including Salley having no access to the internet and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, an investigation began in September when Stafford Deputy David Flues received an anonymous email stating that Salley was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. The court filing says Flues, a school resource officer, determined that the girl lives in Texas and had met Salley on a social media app called “Discord.”
The affidavit alleges that the two had been involved for more than two years in what it described as a “BDSM” relationship in which Salley was the “dom” and the girl was the “submissive.” The affidavit alleges that the girl sent pornographic images of herself at the request or demand of Salley, who would then praise, reprimand or degrade the girl.
Flues eventually made contact with the anonymous emailer and received screenshots of conversations between Salley and the girl.
During one of the Discord conversations, court records allege, Salley told the girl about a previous relationship with “another young girl like her.” He detailed how the girl came to visit him and described sexual activity that occurred.
Prosecutor Blake Anderson referred to the other girl in opposing the bond request, but no further details were mentioned.
After retrieving multiple conversations between Salley and the Texas girl, Flues determined that most of the discussions occurred outside of school hours. Flues turned the case over to the Fredericksburg Police Department after realizing that the alleged offenses took place on electronics at Salley’s home in the city.
Attorney Thaddeus Furlong represented Salley at the bond hearing Monday
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404