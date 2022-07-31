Stafford teen accused of trying to run over county deputy

A Stafford teenager was arrested late Friday after he tried to run over a county deputy who caught him and others in a stolen car, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy J.W. Ahern went to the Porter Library on Parkway Boulevard at 10:24 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Three people were in a Toyota RAV4 in the lot of the library, which was closed.

As Ahern approached the vehicle on foot, the 17-year-old driver put the Toyota in reverse and accelerated toward the deputy. The deputy was able to maneuver out of the way and avoid being run over, Kimmitz said.

Other responding deputies were able to stop the vehicle and identify the occupants. The vehicle had been stolen in Stafford, and the tags had been stolen from a vehicle in Fairfax County.

The driver, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property. He was placed in the regional juvenile detention center.

The vehicle owner was escorted to the scene to retrieve her vehicle, police said.