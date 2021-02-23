Stafford teen sentenced in Fredericksburg shooting

The case against a Stafford County teenager who fired multiple rounds into another young man during an altercation last summer in Fredericksburg ended Tuesday with misdemeanor convictions and what amounts to a year in jail.

Ricardo D. Torres, 18, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg General District Court to shooting in public, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a gun and assault and battery. As part of a deal worked out by defense attorney Eugene Frost and special prosecutor Kristina Robinson, he was sentenced to a total of four years in jail with two years suspended.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because the convictions are misdemeanors, Torres will only have to serve half of the suspended time.

Torres had been charged with serious felony offenses that included aggravated malicious wounding and attempted murder. The charges stemmed from the July 11 incident in broad daylight at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue in the city during which the victim was shot in the buttocks, groin and toe.

According to evidence presented at earlier hearings, multiple videos showed the victim running away shortly after Torres pulled up near his home that day. After shooting the victim, according to testimony, Torres assaulted him with the pistol.