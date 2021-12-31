Stafford teens arrested after fight, car heist

What started as a fight between three teenage boys in Stafford County ended with two facing multiple charges, including car theft, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, deputies arrived in the 300 block of Rock Hill Church Road for a reported fight between the teenagers, according to Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. After seeing the deputy cruisers, two of the teenagers ran off, police said.

During a search for the teens, a call came in shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday reporting two people breaking into a car on nearby Turnstone Court. Deputies found a purse and other items from the car in the owner’s yard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The searched continued until 3:20 a.m., when Sgt. K.P. Lytle Jr. spotted a vehicle backing out of a driveway in the 200 block of Dunbar Drive. The teenagers had found a car with keys left inside. When the sergeant approached in his patrol car, two people fled from the car into the woods.

The teens soon ran into Deputy S.E. Kellam, who arrested them.

Both teens, 15-year-old Stafford residents, face numerous charges.

One of the boys was sent to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. The other two teens were released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.