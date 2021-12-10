Stafford traffic stop leads to arrest of man charged with child molestation

A man wanted on a child molestation charge in Indiana was arrested early Thursday following a routine traffic stop in Stafford County, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy E.E. West was on U.S. 1 near Corporate Drive shortly before 1 a.m. when he stopped a vehicle that was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The driver had no license, but was eventually identified as 27-year-old Ubaldo Hernandez-Sanchez of Frederick, Md. Kimmitz said a records check showed Hernandez-Sanchez was wanted on a child molestation filed in Marion County, Indiana, on Nov. 15.

He was charged in Stafford with reckless driving, having no license and being a fugitive from justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail to await extradition to Indiana.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.